Volkswagen suspends production in Brazil for 12 days due to COVID
Volkswagen will suspend auto production in Brazil for 12 days as of March 24 due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the company said in a statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Brazil is South America’s top auto producer and a key base for Volkswagen. The pandemic in Brazil is at an all-time, with daily death tolls that are the worst in the world.
Latest
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan to inevitably lead to tightening of restrictions - President's aide