5.4-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 15:42:38 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.1145 degrees south latitude and 171.7016 degrees east longitude.
