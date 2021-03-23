Indian gov't advises states to increase interval between 2 doses of vaccine

The federal government on Monday directed all state governments in India to provide the second dose of Covishield vaccine at four to eight weeks' interval after the first dose in view of the "emerging scientific evidence", Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Currently an interval of 28 days is maintained between two doses of the vaccine.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) had revisited the interval between two doses of one of the two vaccines being administered to Indians, and subsequently by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 in its 20th meeting.

"This decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to Covishield and not to Covaxin vaccine," said an official statement issued by the federal health ministry.

In a letter written by the federal Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to the chief secretaries of sates, the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare accepted the recommendations, and has thereafter advised the states to ensure the administration of the second dose of Covishield vaccine to beneficiaries within this stipulated time interval of four to eight weeks after the first dose.

"Keeping the existing scientific evidence in view, it appears that protection is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield vaccine is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than stipulated period of 8 weeks," said the letter.