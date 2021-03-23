Shoura’s Saudi-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Indian envoy discuss bilateral ties

Presided over by its Chairman Eng. Abbas Bin Ahmed Hadi, the Shoura Council's Saudi-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Committee held a meeting here with Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed here Sunday.



In remarks, Eng. Hadi stressed the importance of bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India in various fields, especially the relations at the parliamentary level between the Shoura Council and the parliament of India.



The Indian Ambassador praised the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India, calling for more cooperation in all fields, especially at the parliamentary level, through the exchange of visits between the Shoura Council and the parliament of India.



During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields and ways to enhance them were reviewed issues of common interest and the role of the friendship committees of the two chambers were discussed.