Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari visits Dhaka

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday arrived in Bangladesh.

She arrived in the country to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

A Nepal Airlines flight carrying the president reached Shahjalal International Airport at 10 am on Monday. Bhandari was greeted by President Abdul Hamid upon arrival, reports bdnews24.

This is the first time a Nepali president is visiting Bangladesh.

Bhandari is accompanied by several high-ranking officials, including Nepal’s foreign minister and the secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the trip, reports bdnews24.

She paid tribute to Liberation War martyrs at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar on the first day of her visit.