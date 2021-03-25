Chinese, Saudi FMs discuss boosting bilateral ties, regional cooperation

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on Wednesday with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on boosting bilateral ties and regional cooperation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Noting that China and Saudi Arabia share a comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said the development of the bilateral relations has maintained a sound momentum under the guidance of their heads of state.

As major changes are unfolding in the world and in the Middle East, the strategic importance of the China-Saudi Arabia relations has become more prominent, and the two sides need to conduct timely strategic communication, protect the common interests, and contribute to global peace, stability and development, Wang said.

He said China supports Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and stability, choosing a development path that fits its national situation, and playing a bigger role in regional and global affairs, while opposing interference in Saudi Arabia's internal affairs under the pretext of ideology and values.

Wang said that China appreciates Saudi Arabia's understanding and consistent support for China on the issues related to China's core interests, including Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and other issues of China's major concerns.

Through safeguarding own sovereignty, national dignity and development rights, China and Saudi Arabia will further boost their strategic trust and pave the way for broader cooperation in all fields, he added.

Wang said China stands ready to deepen the synergy between China's Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, and make good use of the mechanism of the China-Saudi Arabia High-Level Joint Committee to promote cooperation in traditional areas such as trade, investment, and infrastructure, as well as in the emerging fields including artificial intelligence, 5G and big data.

China is willing to help Saudi Arabia in its efforts to diversify its economy and achieve sustainable development, Wang said.

The Chinese foreign minister also urged the two countries to work together to make good preparations for the upcoming China-Arab Summit and formulate a roadmap and specific plans for building a China-Arab community with a shared future.

Wang stressed that China is happy to see Saudi Arabia, as a major regional power, playing an important role in promoting regional peace and stability, and supports Saudi Arabia's initiative on resolving the Yemen crisis.