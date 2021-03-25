South Korean defence minister to witness para jumping display in Agra, discuss projects during 3-day India visit

ndian Army's paratroopers will give a demonstration of air insertion to South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook during his three-day visit to India from March 25 to March 27.

Suh Wook is visiting India to hold high-level meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The event will be held on March 27 in Agra, the headquarters of the para brigade of the Indian Army.

The display will involve a para battalion jumping from transport aircraft like the C17 globemaster and C130 J.

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane will accompany Suh Wook to Agra.

Air assets of the Indian Air Force will also be at full strength to facilitate para drops of the entire battalion involving 700-800 soldiers, sources said.

The South Korean Defence Minister will visit the Taj Mahal after the display.

It is rare for the army to give such demonstration to visiting dignitaries but in wake of growing military ties with South Korea, the event has been planned.

India has been looking to enhance military diplomacy with friendly nations.

On March 26, Indian and Korean defence ministers will have a one-on-one meeting. An Indo-Korean friendship park will also be inaugurated in Delhi Cantonment during Suh Wook’s visit.

The Korean defence minister is also likely to call on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane visited South Korea in December 2020.

The Army chief visited the Korea Combat Training Centre in Inje Country, Gangwon Province and Advance Defence Develo pment (ADD) at Daejeon.