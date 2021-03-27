Pope Francis hails Bangabandhu’s vision of ‘pluralistic’ Bangladesh

Other News 27 March 2021 00:09 (UTC+04:00)
In a video message on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh, Pope Francis hailed the "pluralistic" and "inclusive" vision of the country’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is popularly known as Bangabandhu.

"He knew that it is only in such a pluralistic and inclusive society, in which every person could live in freedom, peace, and security, that a more just and fraternal world can be built," Pope Franci was quoted as saying by BDNews24 while wishing the people of Bangladesh on the birth centenary year of Bangabandhu.

"Bangladesh, golden Bengal, is a country of unique natural beauty and a modern nation that strives to join unity of language and culture with respect for the different traditions and communities within it," he said, adding it is the legacy of Bangabandhu that he left behind for all Bangladeshis.

Bangabandhu promoted the culture of encounter and dialogue, marked by wisdom, insight, and breadth of vision, he said.

He further said, "Bangladesh is a young state and it has always had a special place in the heart of the popes, who from the start have expressed solidarity with its people, sought to accompany them in overcoming initial adversities, and supported them in the demanding task of nation-building and development."

Muslim-majority Bangladesh, despite being a member of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) with Islam as the state religion, is constitutionally a secular nation.

