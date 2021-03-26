Common people happy about Modi’s visit: Bangladesh foreign minister

The common people of Bangladesh are happy about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country, said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momin, adding most people would welcome him.

The comment came in response to a question regarding some radical groups that have been protesting against Modi’s visit. Bangladesh is a democratic country, Momin said, adding the country guarantees freedom of speech.

He also said the protests won’t affect the visit. Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday morning for a two-day visit. He will take part in the golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh’s independence.

Bangladesh and India will discuss the gamut bilateral issues during his visit, Momin said.

Bangladesh is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its independence. In 1971, India had played a decisive military role in the liberation of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh and India are expected to sign several agreements in the fields of health, railway connectivity, border development, and start-ups. They will also discuss trade deals and comprehensive economic partnerships.

To celebrate the golden jubilee Bangladesh has organized a 10-day mega event where leaders of Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and India were invited. Leaders of other countries have also sent their greetings and wishes.