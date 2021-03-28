5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Chiba Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on Sunday struck off Japan's Chiba Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at around 9:27 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 33.7 degrees north and a longitude of 140.5 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Chiba Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.