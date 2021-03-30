South Korea looking at registering Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Other News 30 March 2021 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
South Korea looking at registering Russian Sputnik V vaccine

South Korea is looking at registering the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, with all necessary documents being handed over to the South Korean side at the beginning of the tear, the Russian embassy in Seoul said on its Facebook account on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The issue of the registration of Russian anti-coronavirus medicines, including Sputnik V, is being considered by the South Korean authorities. All documents that are needed for the Russian vaccine registration were referred to South Korea’s authorized agencies at the beginning of the current year," it said.

The embassy recalled that mass vaccination, including foreigners, was to kick off in South Korea in the third quarter.

South Korea’s Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in January that the country did not rule out possible purchase of the Russian vaccine. This position was repeated by chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Jung Eun-kyeong in February.

In November 2020, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed an agreement with South Korea’s GL Rapha on the production of more than 150 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine a year in South Korea. The first batch of South Korea-manufactured vaccines was delivered to Moscow in late December 2020.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan reconsiders electricity generation tariffs
Kazakhstan reconsiders electricity generation tariffs
Oil transit via Georgia down
Oil transit via Georgia down
Uzbekneftegaz repairs equipment at Alan gas treatment complex
Uzbekneftegaz repairs equipment at Alan gas treatment complex
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Mandatory health insurance to cover Azerbaijan's whole population from April 2021 Society 18:10
Uzbekistan plans to increase number of apartments countrywide Uzbekistan 18:00
Kazakhstan reconsiders electricity generation tariffs Oil&Gas 17:59
PayPal launches crypto checkout service US 17:56
Georgia discussing opening of land borders Transport 17:54
Georgia aims to establish mass COVID-19 vaccination centers in big cities Georgia 17:53
Pasha Bank talks bank compliance function in Azerbaijan Finance 17:52
Iran boosts exports via customs of Khoy County Business 17:46
Value of handcrafts exported from Iran’s Hamadan Province revealed Business 17:41
Azerbaijan to expand further co-op with US venture fund ICT 17:38
South Korea looking at registering Russian Sputnik V vaccine Other News 17:38
Bahrain appoints head of diplomatic mission to Israel Arab World 17:37
VW confirms it will rebrand its U.S. unit as 'Voltswagen' US 17:35
Tesla opens first Supercharger station in Israel US 17:33
Gasoline prices in Israel to rise again Wed night Israel 17:30
Georgian energy company takes steps to deepen Kazakh-Georgian business relations Business 17:25
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 17:16
EU working on programming of assistance for Azerbaijan Business 17:15
Central Bank of Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance Tenders 17:11
Oil transit via Georgia down Oil&Gas 17:09
Activities of Baku Metro CJSC to be controlled by Supervisory Board Politics 17:08
Kazakhstan sees increase of plastic cards in circulation Business 17:07
Azerbaijani FM meets Pakistani counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 17:05
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for equipment supply Tenders 16:52
Uzbekneftegaz repairs equipment at Alan gas treatment complex Oil&Gas 16:52
Azerbaijan creating Supervisory Board for general control over activity of AZAL Politics 16:48
Year of Nizami Ganjavi should be utilized properly - Former Director General of ISESCO Society 16:45
Work of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC passes under control of Supervisory Body Politics 16:38
Azerbaijani President's decree to improve management of BakuBus LLC Politics 16:29
Azerbaijan's resources enough to keep balanced currency market - CBA Finance 16:26
Iranian deputy minister talks about sales at Iran Mercantile Exchange Business 16:25
Georgian Poti Sea Port Corporation to provide competitive business opportunities to start-ups Business 16:21
Branch of Fourth Industrial Revolution centers to be set up in Azerbaijan, first in CIS Business 16:17
Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance with Italy remains positive since early 2021 Business 16:16
EBRD and Kazakhstan sign five-year cooperation agreement Kazakhstan 16:16
Head for Azerbaijan Railways, AZAL appointed by President's decree Politics 16:16
Uzbek Republican Commodity reveals volume of goods sold on Mar. 22-28 Uzbekistan 16:15
Iran declares details of export-import through Ilam Province Business 16:15
Price of RON-80 fuel at Uzbek commodity exchange slightly decreases Oil&Gas 16:14
Electric vehicles to dominate line up at Toyota's Lexus by 2025 Other News 16:11
Russian Nefis Cosmetics reveals details of co-op with Turkmenistan Business 16:07
Earnings of Central Asia Metals from operations at Kazakhstan-based mine increase Business 16:04
Azerbaijan to be provided with robot equipment through Start IT center ICT 16:03
Georgian National Agency for Public Registry shares data on property registration Business 15:57
GameStop hires Amazon executive as chief growth officer in e-commerce shift US 15:45
Azerbaijan Airlines' Supervisory Board approved Politics 15:36
Russian Nefis Cosmetics intends to increase volume of supplies to Turkmenistan Business 15:28
Turkey records decline in 2M2021 cargo, passenger traffic via Adnan Menderes Airport Turkey 15:12
Georgia becomes chair of International Olive Association for 2021 Business 15:12
EBRD appoints new Managing Director for Central Asia Kazakhstan 15:03
Central Asia Metals copper output exceeds 2020 projections in Kazakhstan Business 15:01
Turkey records increase in export of domestic cars to Kazakhstan Turkey 15:01
Iranian government voices remaining plans on its agenda Business 14:59
Loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks down year-on-year Finance 14:59
Adherence to compliance standards in Azerbaijan affects not only business profitability, but also int'l reputation of brand - PASHA Bank (INTERVIEW) Finance 14:53
Central Asia Metals talks 2021 copper mining forecast in Kazakhstan Business 14:41
Azerbaijan confirms 2,146 more COVID-19 cases, 838 recoveries Society 14:39
Spring sowing starts in several regions of Kazakhstan Business 14:34
Iranian government spokesman talks China cooperation accord Business 14:30
Foreign currency demand from Azerbaijani banks notably up Finance 14:27
Malaysian company eyes producing latex gloves jointly with Uzbek enterprises Uzbekistan 14:21
Net international investment position of Georgia deteriorates Finance 14:21
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for air transportation of goods Tenders 14:20
Turkmenistan shares data on sales in foreign currency at state exchange in March 2021 Finance 14:20
SOCAR’s Petkim has little room for increasing capacity Oil&Gas 14:17
Universal, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines needs to be ensured - Charles Michel Other News 14:10
Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10 billion over ten years Other News 14:09
Ukraine’s Bees Airline eyes regular flights to Georgia Transport 14:08
Iran seeks to increase fish silage production Business 14:07
SOCAR announces production plans for STAR Refinery in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:54
Uzbekneftegaz repairs gas pumping units at Kukdumalok field Oil&Gas 13:52
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan plan to launch flights Economy 13:49
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen state commodity exchange for March 2021 Business 13:44
Enterprise for champignon production to open in Turkmenistan’s Akhal region Business 13:43
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 30 Society 13:41
Iran discloses amount of savings thanks to domestic production Business 13:34
Iran unveils electricity generation data of Ramin TPP Oil&Gas 13:31
Azerbaijan's major aluminum producer talks plans for 2021 Business 13:30
Russia's LUKOIL appoints envoy to Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 13:14
Azerbaijan discloses number of vaccinated citizens Society 13:11
Bulk of Azerbaijani banks' liabilities falls on deposits in late Feb.2021 Finance 13:07
Azerbaijan issues 2M2021 data on oil export to UK Oil&Gas 12:39
Regional projects initiated by Azerbaijan - qualitatively new achievement - FM Politics 12:32
Azerbaijani FM talks importance of joint fight against terrorism, separatism Politics 12:27
Azerbaijan aims to boost exports of high-tech products ICT 12:20
Iran sees increase in licensing for industrial enterprises Bushehr Province Business 12:19
Positive balance of current transfers reduces account deficit in Georgia - NBG Finance 12:19
Swiss investors eye Kazakhstan's special economic zones for future co-op Business 12:14
SOCAR among TOP-10 LPG importers to Ukraine Oil&Gas 12:08
Value of Azerbaijan's 2M2021 oil export to Israel revealed Oil&Gas 12:08
National Bank of Georgia discusses impact of trade of goods and services on current account Finance 12:05
Uzbekistan, Hungary sign agreements on implementation of trade, investment projects Uzbekistan 12:02
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of total assets of local banks Finance 12:02
Kazakhstan discloses target area for planting crops in 2021 Business 12:02
Turkmen company to launch production of new type of oil filter Oil&Gas 11:59
Talks underway on granting Uzbekistan status of beneficiary country of GSP+ Uzbekistan 11:57
EU fines Moody's for failing to disclose conflicts of interests Europe 11:55
Georgia reports 673 new cases of coronavirus for March 30 Georgia 11:53
Iran to create artificial island in Caspian Sea Construction 11:49
Georgian Central Bank shares data on external debt in banking sector Business 11:46
All news