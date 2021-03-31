India, Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in world: PM Modi

Other News 31 March 2021 14:29 (UTC+04:00)
India, Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in world: PM Modi

India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he underlined that the two friendly neighbours want to see the world progressing through their own development.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks while speaking to the Matua community members after offering prayers at their temple in Gopalganj's Orakandi - the birthplace of Hindu mystic figure and community's spiritual guru Harichand Thakur.

"Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own development. Both the countries want to see stability, love, and peace instead of instability, terror, and unrest in the world," Modi said.

Live TVREAD | Sheikh Mujibur's leadership ensured no one could enslave Bangladesh: PM Modi

Modi said he was waiting for this opportunity for many years and during his visit to Bangladesh in 2015, he had expressed desire to visit Orakandi, which has come true now.

This place is a pilgrimage site for the spiritual relationship between India and Bangladesh, he said.

"I was speaking to some people here. They were saying who could have thought that India''s Prime Minister would visit Orakandi,” Modi said, adding that he was feeling the same emotions as felt by the Matua community members in India after coming to Orakandi, from where Harichand Thakur disseminated his pious message.

Orakandi is the abode of Hindu Matua community, a large number of whom are residents of neighbouring West Bengal.

Prime Minister Modi announced that India will upgrade one girls’ middle school and set up a primary school in Orakandi.

Analysts said Modi's planned temple visits carry a political significance at the time of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by BJP MP from West Bengal Shantanu Thakur during his visit to Orakandi.

The Matua community's vote may determine the winner in some seats in the elections to the West Bengal state assembly, the first phase of which began on Saturday.

Modi said the Matua community celebrates ''Baroni Shanan Utshab'' every year on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Harichand Thakur and a large number of devotees from India come to Orakandi to participate in this festival.

"To make this pilgrimage easier for citizens of India, efforts will be made on behalf of the Government of India," he said.

"We are also committed to grand events and various works reflecting the glorious history of the Matua community in Thakurnagar (West Bengal)," Modi said.

"I have always been very close to the family members of the Thakurbari," he added.

"The way India and Bangladesh governments are working towards strengthening their ties, Harichand Thakur and Thakurbari have been doing this for ages. This place symbolises the spiritual tryst of India and Bangladesh," he said.

In his address, Modi said that it was important for both India and Bangladesh to come together and fight common challenges.

He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, India and Bangladesh proved their capabilities.

"Both nations are facing this pandemic strongly and fighting it together. India is working by considering that it is its duty that the ''Made in India'' vaccine reaches the citizens of Bangladesh," Modi added.

He said India is moving forward with the mantra of ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas'', and Bangladesh is its co-passenger in it.

"Bangladesh is presenting a strong example of development and change in front of the world and India is your co-passenger in these efforts," he added.

Last time when Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he offered puja at Dhakeshwari temple in the national capital.

Bangladesh has taken extra security measures for the Indian premier's visit in the wake of protests by few leftist and Islamist groups.

In 2016, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said their latest vital sample statistics report found the country’s total population to be 15.89 crore by the end of 2015 with the number of Hindus at 1.70 crore in the Muslim-majority nation.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani satellite operator reveals 2M2021 export revenues
Azerbaijani satellite operator reveals 2M2021 export revenues
Azerbaijani start-up projects to attract investments, enter international markets
Azerbaijani start-up projects to attract investments, enter international markets
Google to contribute $25 million to new EU fund to fight fake news
Google to contribute $25 million to new EU fund to fight fake news
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender for equipment transportation Tenders 15:41
Progress made in developing Turkmenistan's capacity to fight infectious disease outbreaks – WHO Turkmenistan 15:37
Modernization of power units of Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya TPP enters final stage Oil&Gas 15:37
Georgia aims to present 10-year economic development plan Business 15:37
Gold export volume from Azerbaijan increases Business 15:27
Turkey's MoD shares publication on March 31 - Day of Azerbaijanis' Genocide Politics 15:26
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks about growth in capital repatriation Finance 15:23
Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to Turkey by over 18% Oil&Gas 15:21
Turkey boosts monthly crude oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 15:17
EBRD to support Kazakhstan's achieving carbon neutrality in power sector Oil&Gas 15:07
SecGen of Turkic Council gives statement on occasion of March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis Politics 15:01
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company’s financial statements receive audit opinion Economy 15:00
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery reduces oil imports y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:53
Russian Hevel commissions power plant in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda Oil&Gas 14:45
Construction work on first part of Iran's Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline completed Oil&Gas 14:36
Connectivity beyond Bangladesh, India Other News 14:32
EVs’ share in global new passenger car sales to quadruple in 2026 Oil&Gas 14:31
India Sends 2,00,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses As Gift For UN Peacekeepers Other News 14:30
India, Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in world: PM Modi Other News 14:29
‘We have supplied more vaccines globally than having vaccinated our own people’, India tells UN Other News 14:29
COVID-19 Crisis Demonstrated Rise Of India Is Good For World: Foreign Secretary Other News 14:25
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 car imports revealed Transport 14:19
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise Finance 14:18
Equinor expects 2021 production to be above 2020 level Oil&Gas 14:16
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer retains leading positions on export in private sector Business 14:15
Azerbaijan leading among CIS countries for COVID-19 vaccination Society 14:14
Volvo Cars to review various options including IPO Other News 14:10
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit State Concern working on commissioning of wells Oil&Gas 14:10
Bushehr Province accounts for main part of Iran’s trade turnover Business 14:08
TOP-10 Azerbaijani non-oil private companies for 2M2021 Business 14:08
IATA says travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April Other News 14:03
Cessation of tourist inflow, weak external demand stimulate economic decline in Georgia Business 14:00
Azerbaijan reveals latest data on sales through Azexport website Business 13:51
Azerbaijani satellite operator reveals 2M2021 export revenues ICT 13:48
Cashless payments by foreigners in Azerbaijan slump Finance 13:46
Azerbaijan's First VP makes post on events of March 1918 (PHOTO) Politics 13:44
Number of Azerbaijani citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 revealed Society 13:42
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 31 Society 13:40
Iran can increase energy production and export thanks to agreement with China Oil&Gas 13:32
Uzbekistan eyes replacing imports of seed potatoes Uzbekistan 13:17
Turkey records growth in Feb. 2021 trade with Azerbaijan Turkey 13:14
WB's economic review makes forecast on Georgia's economy for 2021 Business 13:14
Israel-Azerbaijan Int'l Association stresses need to continue study of horrifying events of 1918 Commentary 13:06
Georgia sees decline in estimated Real Gross Domestic Product Business 13:00
Belarus resumes receiving export mail to Turkmenistan Business 13:00
German jobless falls by 8,000 in March Europe 12:46
Several TPPs, renewable energy power plants to be launched in Iran - Energy Minister Oil&Gas 12:44
Turkmenistan's Oil Refinery exceeds production plan of various brands of gasoline Oil&Gas 12:44
Uzbekistan lifts temporary restrictions on livestock products import from Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 12:42
Absence of minefield maps makes it difficult to find mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Trend TV reports Society 12:34
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on mine clearance work carried out in liberated lands Politics 12:25
Georgia reports 616 new cases of COVID-19, 268 recoveries Georgia 12:23
Deliveroo shares plunge 30% in London debut Europe 12:21
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy spares for cranes via tender Tenders 12:19
Azerbaijani agency talks demined section of Fuzuli-Shusha road (PHOTO) Society 12:09
US State Department talks Armenia's war crimes during Second Karabakh War Politics 12:05
France's Macron to address country on COVID-19 situation Europe 12:02
Georgian business associations hope to improve business climate Business 11:58
Enagás gets involved in new renewable energy project Oil&Gas 11:58
Turkey's trade turnover for Feb.2021 revealed Turkey 11:57
Ericsson opens lab in Canada to test new 5G tech Other News 11:47
WB unveils inflation outlook in Azerbaijan for 2021-2023 Finance 11:47
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank reveals gold exports for ten years Uzbekistan 11:43
Uzbekistan Airways to resume weekly flights to Latvia Transport 11:43
Iran declares amount of loans issued to exporting enterprises Finance 11:36
Swiss government eyes to implement new agricultural program in Georgia Business 11:34
Another stage of Coca-Cola Bottlers Uzbekistan’s state share sale completed Uzbekistan 11:33
Turkmenistan, Russia sign number of intergovernmental, interdepartmental documents Business 11:33
Azerbaijan discloses 2M2021 data on oil exports to Germany Oil&Gas 11:27
Uzbekistan, UN talk roadmap for socio-economic dev’t of Aral Sea region Uzbekistan 11:27
ICGB proposes to change route of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria Oil&Gas 11:25
Anti-Semitic sentiment rising in Armenia - US State Department Armenia 11:24
Daimler says despite chip shortage, 2021 off to good start Europe 11:15
Turkey discloses number of Ambarli port-received ships in 2M2021 Turkey 11:12
Turkey sees value decline in 2M2021 cement export to Iran Turkey 11:03
UK economy grew by stronger-than-expected 1.3% in fourth-quarter Europe 11:01
Volume of exports through Iran's Kaveh Special Economic Zone disclosed Business 10:59
WB forecasts economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2021-2023 Finance 10:55
Luxury hotels to be built in Karabakh - Azerbaijan Hotel Association Tourism 10:50
Turkmenistan resumes passenger train service in one more direction Transport 10:50
When will TAP reach full capacity? Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 10:47
Azerbaijan's Deputy PM to meet with Turkey's President Politics 10:42
Iran's exports to Turkey shrink Business 10:41
Azerbaijan sees decrease in prices for gold, silver Finance 10:32
Israel Amplify Program files for $200m NYSE SPAC Israel 10:26
Online fashion outlet Otrium raises $120 million ahead of U.S. launch US 10:24
Saudi Arabia's bourse invites banks to pitch for roles in its upcoming IPO Arab World 10:23
Uzbekistan’s state hydropower enterprise launches Zarchob HPP Oil&Gas 10:23
Oil rises on expectations OPEC+ will maintain supply discipline Oil&Gas 10:22
Azerbaijan's MFA issues appeal on March 31 - Day of Azerbaijanis' Genocide Politics 10:21
Romania’s oil imports from Azerbaijan exceed 105 M euros Oil&Gas 10:15
Turkey calls on US to refrain from recognizing so-called Armenian 'genocide' - media Turkey 10:14
Turkey's car export to Georgia surges Turkey 10:09
Iranian currency rates for March 31 Finance 10:09
Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijan in 1918 to be exposed - Historian Politics 10:04
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 31 Business 09:57
Iran allocates funds for development of Ilam province Business 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Mar.31 Finance 09:56
Prices for country houses in Baku may rise this year Economy 09:56
All news