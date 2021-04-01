Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit India next week, Putin could follow for annual summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be visiting India next week, with the trip expected to pave the way for the pending annual India-Russia Summit, ThePrint has learnt.

During his visit, Lavrov will meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, and is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official sources said.

The topics likely to be discussed include the Quad alliance between India, the US, Japan, and Australia, and New Delhi’s proposed purchase of the S-400 air defence system from Moscow, something Washington has been discouraging India from pursuing since former US President Donald Trump’s tenure.

According to sources, Lavrov’s visit will be followed by a trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the annual India-Russia Summit.

The summit, which is held alternately in India and Russia, could not take place last year — with the Ministry of External Affairs citing Covid-19 as the reason.

Last year was the first year since 2000 when India and Russia did not hold the summit.

According to official sources, Lavrov will be accompanied by Russian special envoy to Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov.