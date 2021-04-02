S. Korea reports 558 more COVID-19 cases, 104,194 in total

Other News 2 April 2021 06:08 (UTC+04:00)
S. Korea reports 558 more COVID-19 cases, 104,194 in total

South Korea reported 558 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 104,194, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 551 in the previous day, staying above 500 for three straight days.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 165 were Seoul residents and 156 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-five cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 7,628.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,737. The total fatality rate stood at 1.67 percent.

A total of 422 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 95,861. The total recovery rate was 92.00 percent.

