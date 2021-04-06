Sputnik maker ties up with Indian firm to produce 100 mn doses

The makers of Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, have tied up with another Indian vaccine manufacturer, Panacea Biotec, to produce 100 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine has shown an efficacy of 91.6%.

“Vaccine partnerships are the only way to overcome the pandemic. The world continues its fight against coronavirus and we see a growing interest in Sputnik V vaccine as it is one of the best vaccines available. Cooperation with Panacea Biotec is an important step to produce the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners around the world,” said Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive officer, RDIF.

Production of Sputnik V at Panacea Biotec sites will help facilitate global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of Russian Development Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, RDIF said in a statement.

Till date, Sputnik V has been registered in 59 countries. In India, RDIF has already tied up with fivelocal companies-- Dr Reddy’s, Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech-- for Sputnik V.