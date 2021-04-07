Covid-19: India plans to double monthly production of vaccine

Grappling with the deadlier second wave of coronavirus, India is planning to double its monthly Covid-19 vaccine production to 140 million doses, health ministry officials of the country said.

Serum Institute of India (SII), manufacturer of Covishield, is producing 60 million doses per month at its facility in the city of Pune, while Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad is manufacturing about five million doses of Covaxin, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The government is reportedly dealing with the proposal of setting up additional vaccine manufacturing plants, subject to approval by drug regulatory clearances, for production and storage of the vaccines, the officials said.

Amid a sharp spike in daily coronavirus cases and deaths, the Indian government has rushed 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to 50 districts under three states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.