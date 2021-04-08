India, Bahrain vow to deepen cooperation in oil and gas sector

India and Bahrain on Wednesday agreed to deepen cooperation in key areas such as the oil and gas sector, health and defence, while also vowing to step up bilateral trade and investment.

The two countries resolved to further strengthen ties during the 3rd India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) here that was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

During the HJC, both ministers reviewed all areas of bilateral cooperation and expressed happiness at the progress made in the past few years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

They recalled the landmark visits of the King of Bahrain to India in 2014 and of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bahrain in 2019.

The two countries agreed to further develop their cooperation in the areas of oil and gas, trade and investment, health, food security, defence, security, renewable energy, education, culture and digital technologies, the MEA said.

Both sides also looked forward to celebrating the golden jubilee of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year, it said.

Jaishankar reiterated the invitation to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to visit India at an early date.

Zayani also handed over a letter to Jaishankar from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain addressed to Prime Minister Modi.

Zayani also called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. During the meeting, Naidu conveyed thanks on behalf of India to Bahrain''s King for taking excellent care of the Indian community including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bahraini foreign minister appreciated the contribution of the Indian community to the progress and development of Bahrain and also thanked India for supplying Covishield vaccine to Bahrain, the statement said.

"Co-chaired the third High Joint Commission. Agreed to expand our cooperation in energy, infrastructure, health, defence & digital. Exchanged assessments on the regional situation. Reaffirmed our close & long-standing partnership," Jaishankar tweeted after the talks.