African countries receive over 33.8 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

African countries have received over 33.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX facility and through bilateral agreements outside COVAX, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said as of Thursday, approximately 12.9 million doses have been administered.

According to the agency, Seychelles and Mauritius have received enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to reach the 20 percent target vaccination benchmark. Seychelles has so far vaccinated about 64 percent of its population, with nearly 38 percent fully vaccinated with two doses.

Morocco is recognized as having administered over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the most doses on the continent to date.

According to the agency, the majority of those being vaccinated include healthcare workers, people with comorbidity, and the elderly aged 50 and above.

According to the latest figures from the Africa CDC, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,301,375. The death toll from the pandemic stood at 114,598 while 3,868,129 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease as of Thursday.