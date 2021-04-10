India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections
India reported a record 145,384 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Saturday, as the country grappled with a overwhelming second-wave of infections, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
A five-month high 794 deaths brought the toll to 168,436.
India’s overall caseload was 13.21 million, the third-highest globally, behind the United States and Brazil.
Latest
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets with president of 75th session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan actively participates in implementation of int’l projects within BTK and North-South corridors
Russia always ready for settlement option supported by sides of Karabakh conflict - Foreign Ministry
President of VimpelCom points out necessity to observe balance between security and privacy on Internet