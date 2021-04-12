Indian-American, 5, Reads 36 Books Nonstop In 105 Minutes, Sets Record

She is barely five but Indian-American Kiara Kaur has already won international acclaim for reading 36 books nonstop for over an hour. Baby Kiara, who lives in the UAE, has entered the World Book of Records in London and Asia Book of Records for her feat.

Calling her a "child prodigy", the World Book of Records in London certified Kiara Kaur "for having specific ability to read non-stop 36 books in 105 minutes at the age of 4 years on 13th February."

The Asia Book of Records has acknowledged that she "set a record for reading maximum number of books nonstop".

Baby Kiara's passion for reading was spotted by one of her teachers at a nursery school in Abu Dhabi that she attended for a few months last year before it shut down due to the lockdown. Her teacher often found her passionately reading books at the school's small library.

"I love to read because I like to see the colourful pictures in the book. And they are written big so I can read the words easily (sic)," Baby Kiara told NDTV. Her favourites include Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Shooting Star.

Kiara, her parents say, spends most of her time reading. Over the last one year, she has read around two hundred books. "She used to read all the time, while in the car, even in the rest room and before going to bed. She is such an inquisitive child, we had to get her books every time we went go shopping," explained her dentist mother Dr Little Mahendra who denies the child was pushed into setting this record.

"We feel proud that she has achieved a lot at this young age. Wish her reading habit continues" her father Dr Ravindranath said.