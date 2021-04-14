Indian PM Modi addresses Inaugural Session of Raisina Dialogue

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 13 April delivered a video address at the Inaugural Session of the Raisina Dialogue in virtual format, along with Chief Guests H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda and H.E. Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark.

The 6th Edition of the prestigious Raisina Dialogue, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation,will be held virtually from 13-16 April, 2021.The theme for the 2021 Edition is “#ViralWorld: Outbreaks, Outliers and Out of Control”.

Prime Minister Modi observed that the current edition of the Raisina Dialogue was taking place at a watershed moment in human history in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic which has been ravaging the world for more than a year. The Prime Minister called upon the global community to introspect on some pertinent questions in the present context.

The Prime Minister emphasized that global systems should adapt themselves, in order to address the underlying causes and not just the symptoms. The Prime Minister called for keeping humanity at the centre of our thoughts and action, and creatingsystems that address the problems of today and the challenges of tomorrow.

The Prime Minister also elaborated upon India’s pandemic response efforts, both domestically as well as in form of assistance to other countries. He called for joint efforts to meet the varied challenges posed by the pandemic and reiteratedthat India would share its strengths for global good.