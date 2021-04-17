UN Security Council approves ceasefire monitors for Libya

The United Nations Security Council has given the green light for the deployment of 60 UN ceasefire monitors to Libya and called on the country’s new unity government to prepare for free, fair and inclusive elections on December 24, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

A ceasefire in Libya has held since October, but the main road across the front lines from Sirte to Misrata remains closed. On Friday the Security Council unanimously approved Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposal for the deployment of the monitors.

“The monitors would be deployed to Sirte once all the requirements for a permanent United Nations presence have been met, including security, logistical, medical and operational aspects,” Guterres wrote to the council on April 7.

“In the meantime, forward presence would be established in Tripoli, as soon as conditions permit,” he said.