Brazil reports 1,657 single-day deaths from COVID-19

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday reached 373,335 after registering another 1,657 fatalities, the country's ministry of health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, another 42,980 cases were registered, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 13,943,071.

Since the beginning of this year, the country has been facing a second wave of the virus, which has resulted in the collapse of a large part of its healthcare system.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected, with 2,746,217 cases and 88,350 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 703,349 cases and 41,310 deaths.

As of Saturday, Brazil had vaccinated 35.5 million people against COVID-19.