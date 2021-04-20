IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visits France as Rafale deliveries gain pace

Other News 20 April 2021 13:29 (UTC+04:00)
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visits France as Rafale deliveries gain pace

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria left for France on Monday on a five-day visit, a visit billed as a "significant step" in further enhancing mutual cooperation. The Indian Air Force said the visit marks the continuity of growing bilateral defence cooperation.

RKS Bhadauria's visit from April 19-23 will enhance potential avenues for strengthening the level of interaction between the two Air Forces, the IAF said. During his visit, RKS Bhadauria will hold talks with several French military officials and take stock of production and delivery timelines of the remaining Rafale jets.

"Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria, CAS embarked on an official visit to France today on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff @Armee_de_lair. The visit from 19-23 Apr will enhance potential avenues for strengthening the level of interaction between the two Air Forces," the IAF said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Amount of registered Iranian companies in Turkey down
Amount of registered Iranian companies in Turkey down
SOCAR’s petrochemical complex to significantly increase sales – Yapi Kredi
SOCAR’s petrochemical complex to significantly increase sales – Yapi Kredi
Yapi Kredi reveals forecasts for SOCAR’s Petkim
Yapi Kredi reveals forecasts for SOCAR’s Petkim
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 20 Society 13:59
Amount of registered Iranian companies in Turkey down Turkey 13:58
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 13:57
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand disclosed Finance 13:55
Border checkpoint between Iran, Pakistan to be opened Transport 13:54
SOCAR’s petrochemical complex to significantly increase sales – Yapi Kredi Oil&Gas 13:49
French EDF eyes building pumped-storage power plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:46
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya extends tender for turnkey plant construction Tenders 13:45
Major Iranian companies boost iron ore pellets production Business 13:45
India hopeful US will soon end curbs on Covid vaccine raw materials export Other News 13:41
BRO upgrades crucial 110 feet long bridge on India's Leh-Sarchu Road in 8 days Other News 13:38
73,600 Covid vaccination centres operational in India on Monday, highest till date Other News 13:35
J&J Seeks India's Permission For Phase 3 Trial Of 1-Shot Vaccine: Report Other News 13:34
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visits France as Rafale deliveries gain pace Other News 13:29
Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India from May 1, says Centre Other News 13:27
Solar panel stations launched in Iran Oil&Gas 13:12
Azerbaijan sees surge in 1Q2021 manufacturing of tobacco products Business 13:11
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover volume with Austria Business 13:02
Yapi Kredi reveals forecasts for SOCAR’s Petkim Oil&Gas 13:01
EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State, exchanges views on Covid, UNSC agenda Other News 12:50
Iran sees increase in car manufacturing Business 12:48
Azerbaijan issues data on 1Q2021 oil exports to India Oil&Gas 12:45
President Ilham Aliyev attends presentation of agropark owned by Agro Dairy LLC in Hajigabul Politics 12:45
Israel logs Indian COVID-19 variant, sees some vaccine efficacy against it Israel 12:41
Turkey discloses info on cargo movement via Cesme port for 2M2021 Turkey 12:36
President Ilham Aliyev watches sowing process in farmer Elshan Khalilov’s cotton field Politics 12:29
Germany raises import of Turkish-made furniture Turkey 12:24
Several facilities put into operation in Iran’s Parand New City Construction 12:23
President Ilham Aliyev opens Hajigabul-Mughan highway after renovation Politics 12:22
Turkmenistan continues industrial production during pandemic Business 12:21
Guaranteed wheat purchasing in Iran continues Business 12:08
Loans for Azerbaijani real estate sector continues to grow Finance 12:07
Uzbekistan, ACWA Power talk construction of wind power plants in Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 12:07
Israeli journalists continue visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 12:06
Uzbekistan starts export of legumes for French Bonduelle Uzbekistan 12:04
Iran shares details of trade turnover with Caspian Sea countries Business 12:03
Uzbekistan reveals GDP growth for 1Q2021 Uzbekistan 12:02
Georgian economy to resume growth this year - IMF Business 12:02
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Hajigabul Industrial Estate Politics 11:50
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Hajigabul district for visit (PHOTO) Politics 11:45
Iran’s IMIDRO discloses amount of money saved by its subsidiaries Business 11:42
Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases Georgia 11:41
Turkey shares 2M2021 data on cargo shipment via Izmir port Turkey 11:40
Kazakhstan lowers import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 11:33
Turkish companies preparing road construction project from mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan Economy 11:30
Dubai Aerospace orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets Arab World 11:20
Petrofac Group’s revenues down by 26% in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:14
Turkmen Dayhanbank introduces new type of loan Finance 11:12
Turkey's clothing export to Turkmenistan doubles in value Turkey 11:09
Iran's Minister of Healthcare discusses ongoing vaccination Business 11:09
Kazakhstan’s 2021 export value forecast to increase y-o-y Business 11:09
Prices for silver, platinum in Azerbaijan increase Finance 11:08
Iran rejects reaching interim agreement with US in Vienna Business 11:06
Iran's Amirabad port play strategic role in International North-South Transport Corridor Business 11:04
Petrofac sees 10% fall in IES production Oil&Gas 11:03
Over half of Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 oil exports falls on Italy Oil&Gas 11:03
Value of Kazakhstan's chemical imports from Turkey up Turkey 11:03
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets (April 12 through April 16) Finance 10:54
Turkey shares 2M2021data on volume of cargo shipment through Samsun port Turkey 10:51
Kazakhstan to implement numerous agriculture projects for rural dev't Business 10:46
Turkmenistan restores online sale of railway tickets Transport 10:42
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 10:38
Azerbaijani Internet provider eyes to upgrade its services ICT 10:38
Economic growth forecast for Kazakhstan in 2021 revised up Kazakhstan 10:38
MOL Group discloses revenues from ACG Oil&Gas 10:33
Hungarian MOL Group reveals sales from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 10:23
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy specialized vehicles Tenders 10:13
Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy engine oil via tender Tenders 10:13
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.20 Finance 10:09
MOL Group details intangible assets in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:05
Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy spares for gas generators via tender Tenders 10:02
Turkmenistan to organize two charter flights from Russia Construction 10:02
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 20 Uzbekistan 10:01
Iranian currency rates for April 20 Finance 10:01
Armenia using radioactive substances threatens regional security, says Azerbaijani MP Politics 09:36
SOCAR keen on fast decision for Karabagh field’s development Oil&Gas 09:35
New Turkish ambassador shares photos from Baku (PHOTO) Politics 09:24
Oil prices rise on weaker dollar, likely drawdown in U.S. stocks Oil&Gas 09:17
Georgian TBC Bank shares predictions on country's economic performance Business 09:17
Preventing glorification of Nazism very important issue, said Azerbaijani MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:16
India records 259,170 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 15,321,089 Other News 08:58
Japanese researchers develop 5-minute COVID-19 test Other News 08:31
STAR Refinery’s digital projects created $35 million worth value in 2020 – SOCAR Turkey (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:04
Turkey, Russia, China Georgia's top trading partners in January-March 2021 Georgia 08:00
Kazakhstan reports 2,530 new coronavirus cases, total at 292, 250 Kazakhstan 07:33
Turkey confirms 55,149 new COVID-19 cases, 4,323,596 in total Turkey 07:06
Argentina registers 20,461 new COVID-19 cases in one day Other News 06:05
Bulgarian Ministry talks current transport links to Georgia Transport 05:10
6.0-magnitude quake hits 255 km S of Sinabang, Indonesia Other News 04:47
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 724,000 in past day World 03:34
EU launches digital platform to involve people in policy-making Europe 02:18
OPEC+ ministers can shorten meeting in late April - source Oil&Gas 01:21
Iraq reports 7,775 new COVID-19 cases, 984,950 in total Arab World 00:30
Romania, Azerbaijan have untapped potential in bilateral trade relations - ministry Business 00:01
JCPOA Joint Commission to convene on April 20 World 19 April 23:33
Zarif meets with Indonesian president Iran 19 April 22:42
UK records lowest daily coronavirus death toll since September Europe 19 April 21:58
Turkey holds 75 gigawatts of offshore wind energy potential Turkey 19 April 21:45
Tajikistan, Iran vow to expand mutually beneficial cooperation Tajikistan 19 April 21:35
Georgia reveals share of domestic exports Business 19 April 20:59
All news