IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visits France as Rafale deliveries gain pace

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria left for France on Monday on a five-day visit, a visit billed as a "significant step" in further enhancing mutual cooperation. The Indian Air Force said the visit marks the continuity of growing bilateral defence cooperation.

RKS Bhadauria's visit from April 19-23 will enhance potential avenues for strengthening the level of interaction between the two Air Forces, the IAF said. During his visit, RKS Bhadauria will hold talks with several French military officials and take stock of production and delivery timelines of the remaining Rafale jets.

