73,600 Covid vaccination centres operational in India on Monday, highest till date

India witnessed its highest ever operational Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in one day on Monday with 73,600 CVCs. This is 28,600 more than the average of 45,000 functional CVCs across the country in a day.

More than 31 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India till 8 pm on Monday. Of the beneficiaries, about 21.7 lakh were receiving their first dose and 9.3 lakh people were given their second dose, according to the government’s provisional report.

Workplace vaccinations also contributed to the high number of beneficiaries on the day.