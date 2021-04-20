BRO upgrades crucial 110 feet long bridge on India's Leh-Sarchu Road in 8 days

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has in a record eight days revamped and upgraded a crucial 110 feet long bridge on the Leh-Sarchu Road connecting the cold desert with Manali for smooth movement of heavy convoys of the army and civilian vehicles.

BRO officials said that the crucial Bailey bridge on Whiskey Nallah on the Leh-Sarchu road had deteriorated due to heavy snowfall in winters.

Due to the significance of the bridge in the region, Project Himank of the BRO swings into work from April 5 to 12 amid unfavorable weather.

The BRO officials said that the upgradation of this crucial bridge well before the onset of summer will ensure hurdle-free movement of heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies and bring cheer to the people of Ladakh.