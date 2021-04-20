Sinovac supplied 260 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

Sinovac Biotech has supplied 260 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine globally, with over 60% supplied to countries outside China, the company's chief executive Yin Weidong said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The company is producing more than 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day, Yin said at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, the region's answer to Davos.

"We plan to select 10 countries for technology transfer as soon as possible," Yin said, adding that current cross-border joint production is insufficient.

Sinovac has received overseas orders totalling more than 450 million doses of its CoronaVac vaccine, Reuters calculations show, with Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and Chile among biggest buyers.

Sinovac has already outsourced some vaccine production procedures to partners in countries including Brazil and Indonesia.

At least 160 million doses of the vaccine were already administered worldwide, Yin said.