Production of Sputnik V vaccine launched in Argentina

Argentina has become the first country in Latin America to start the production of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a press release on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Argentina was the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V. The vaccine was registered in the country under the emergency use authorization procedure and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on December, 29 2020, RDIF said.

Sputnik V produced in Argentina could be exported to countries of Central and Latin America at a later stage, the organization's press service added.

To date Sputnik V has been registered in 60 countries globally with total population of 3 billion people.