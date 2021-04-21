101-year-old Malaysian INA veteran honoured
The Indian High Commission here honoured Indian National Army (INA) veteran Anjalai Ponnusamy on her 101st birthday today.
The High Commission feted the centenarian in partnership with Netaji Service Centre, Netaji Welfare Foundation and Malaysia India Heritage Group at the "Remembering the Rani of Jhansi Regiment" event.
The event, held at Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre here was a part of a series of programmes being organised to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence - [email protected] - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
