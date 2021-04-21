India’s crosses a Landmark with Cumulative Vaccination Coverage more than 13 Crores
The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13 Cr today as part of the world’s largest vaccination drive.
Cumulatively, 13,01,19,310 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,01,413 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 92,01,728 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 58,17,262 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,15,62,535 FLWs (1stdose), 58,55,821 FLWs (2nddose), 4,73,55,942 1st dose beneficiaries and 53,04,679 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,35,25,687 (1st dose) and 14,95,656 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.
