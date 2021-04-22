IAF pressed into action for Covid management: Oxygen, equipment, medical personnel airlifted to Delhi

The demand for medical oxygen cylinders has grown exponentially as the second wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps through India. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has now started airlifting oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicine, equipment and medical personnel to assist the government in combating the pandemic.

According to Air Force officials, the IAF has also airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag, and Bengaluru for the establishment of a Defence Development Research Organisation (DRDO) Covid-19 makeshift hospital in Delhi.

“The Air Force has also airlifted DRDO oxygen containers from Bangalore for Covid centres in Delhi,” an official said.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force wrote," The IAF transport fleet is supporting the fight against Covid-19. Airlift of medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines is underway for Covid Hospitals and facilities across the country."