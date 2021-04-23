US lawmakers expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in India, appeal for help

Other News 23 April 2021 11:41 (UTC+04:00)
US lawmakers expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in India, appeal for help

Several US lawmakers have expressed concern over the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in India and have urged the Biden administration to provide all necessary help to the country. We have the resources to help, and other people need it; that makes it our moral obligation to do so, Democratic Senator Edward Markey said in a tweet.

India is reporting the world’s highest ever single-day coronavirus cases, he added. Earth Day is about the health of the planet and everyone and everything on it. The US has more than enough vaccines for every American, but we are denying countries like India desperately needed support, Markey said.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was concerned about the situation in India. Sending my thoughts and support to our friends in India fighting this terrible second wave of the COVID19 pandemic, he said Congresswoman Haley Stevens said that her thoughts are with the people of India during this devastating COVID-19 surge.

I am praying for the families experiencing unbelievable suffering right now and am urging coordination among the international community to help where possible to stop this horrific outbreak, Stevens said. Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna, while sharing a tweet from eminent public health expert Ashish K Jha, said, India is in the throes of a horrendous COVID surge. Horrendous. They are struggling to get more people vaccinated.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says
Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says
Iran adds advanced machines at Natanz uranium enrichment plant: IAEA
Iran adds advanced machines at Natanz uranium enrichment plant: IAEA
JCPOA Joint Commission to convene on April 20
JCPOA Joint Commission to convene on April 20
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Options for diversifying sources for Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 11:59
Uzbekistan reveals share of agricultural, forestry, fish output for 1Q2021 Uzbekistan 11:56
Georgian Railway increases cargo transportation Transport 11:54
Armenia's PM interested in continuing co-op with Soros Foundation - expert Commentary 11:53
Army to convert Base hospital into 1000-bed Covid facility Other News 11:47
Young Turks: Startups that created solutions to aid in fight against COVID pandemic Other News 11:43
US lawmakers expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in India, appeal for help Other News 11:41
Bulgaria's import of Turkish cars increase in 1Q2021 Turkey 11:39
S&P's assigns credit rating for bonds issued by Uzbekistan's UzAuto Motors JSC Transport 11:34
Oil climbs on hopes for demand recovery, India's virus surge caps gains Oil&Gas 11:34
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan down Finance 11:32
Pfizer to offer vaccine to Iranian govt at ‘not-for-profit’ rate Informer 11:30
India gifts 39 ambulances, 6 school buses to Nepal Arab World 11:28
Organic farming revolution in India Other News 11:28
East Asian fund buys Investing.com for $500m Israel 11:26
Tesla CEO Musk puts $100 mln jolt into quest for carbon removal US 11:19
Uniper’s power plants reduce gas consumption Oil&Gas 11:16
Daimler raises outlook, says chip shortage may impact Q2 sales Europe 11:16
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan expanding use of renewable energy sources Oil&Gas 11:15
A-level Education Center talks co-op with EU Business School (PHOTO) Society 11:13
Kazakhstan sees decreases in trade with Croatia y-o-y Business 11:12
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom signs agreement to sell share in Ortalyk subsidiary Business 11:07
Uzbek agro-industrial agency opens tender for hangar construction Tenders 11:03
Restoration of houses damaged by Armenian shelling starts in Azerbaijan's Ganja (PHOTO) Society 11:03
Uniper to invest €2.7B for its carbon-neutral goals Oil&Gas 10:58
Turkey, Azerbaijan to join efforts to develop seaports Turkey 10:55
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 23 Uzbekistan 10:51
Kazakh gas transporting company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 10:44
Carpets have been at heart of Azerbaijani art and culture - Euronews Society 10:43
Azerbaijan sees decrease in oil prices Finance 10:43
Russia organizes another charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 10:43
Hungary to widen services activity as vaccination rate nears 40% Europe 10:39
Azerbaijani state structures gradually transition information systems to G-Cloud - ministry ICT 10:39
Azercell’s high-speed mobile internet continues to cover on and under the ground Society 10:21
High provision of reserves positively affects Azerbaijan's sovereign rating - Gazprombank Finance 10:15
Azerbaijan establishes Commercialization & Technology Transfer Center Economy 10:02
Azerbaijan's MoD shows footage from Zangilan's Najaflar village (VIDEO) Politics 10:01
Azerbaijan maintaining stable credit position despite pandemic - Renaissance Capital Finance 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr. 23 Finance 09:52
Georgia, Bulgaria aiming for improvement of maritime shipping Transport 09:52
Growing share of renewables to cause electricity price volatility Oil&Gas 09:41
Azerbaijan enters era of fourth industrial revolution based on artificial intelligence - Ministry ICT 09:32
India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day Other News 09:10
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city following Armenia's attack – war crime, French lawyer says Politics 09:04
Georgia shares data on revenues from excise taxes in 1Q2021 Finance 09:03
EBRD aims to finance main economic spheres in Georgia Business 09:02
13 patients killed in hospital fire in western India Other News 08:53
Azerbaijan applies world experience in construction of digital cities ICT 08:23
Russia and Azerbaijan interested in Georgian mussels and oysters Business 08:17
Lending to legal entities, individuals in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan drops Finance 08:14
Georgia reveals volume of taxes, paid by its citizens Finance 08:14
Azerbaijan discloses data on 1Q2021 oil export to Israel Oil&Gas 08:01
EU leaders seek to lead climate action in carbon trading Europe 07:14
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter logs another successful flight on Mars World 06:12
More than 874,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours World 04:56
Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says Iran 03:49
3 rockets land near Baghdad airport in Iraq Arab World 02:47
Israel reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 837,668 in total Israel 01:57
Eight missing in Shanghai factory fire Other News 01:07
Georgian FM meets Turkish counterpart in Bucharest Georgia 00:23
UN Environment, WHO support Georgia in deciding on regulation on lead paint Business 00:01
Uzbekistan’s business activity index sharply increases Business 00:01
55 new cases of "double mutation" variant found in UK in latest week Europe 22 April 23:52
Azerbaijani athlete reaches final of European Artistic Gymnastics Championships Society 22 April 23:25
Azerbaijan's banking sector wraps up 1Q2021 with profit Finance 22 April 23:03
Internet data transmission speed slightly down in Azerbaijan ICT 22 April 23:02
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction Finance 22 April 23:01
Georgia sees increase in vegetables export Business 22 April 22:56
State Customs Committee discloses export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia Oil&Gas 22 April 22:20
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture extends tender for purchase of necessary goods Tenders 22 April 22:20
Flydubai to resume flights at Georgian Batumi International Airport Construction 22 April 22:19
Polymetal International boosts gold output in Kazakhstan, Russia Business 22 April 22:19
Brazil reports 3,472 more deaths Other News 22 April 22:08
Kazakh gas supply company opens tender for construction of operational base Tenders 22 April 21:34
Georgia unveils data on exports of fruits and nuts in 1Q2021 Business 22 April 21:33
Azerbaijan plans to increase production of fish and fish products Business 22 April 21:31
Turkey’s export of furniture and timber to Turkmenistan down Turkey 22 April 21:31
Kyrgyzstan ranks second in world in terms of cheapest mobile internet Kyrgyzstan 22 April 21:16
Iran's annual exports of dried fruit, nuts grows %42 Iran 22 April 21:14
Georgia opens 69-th online session of UN Economic Commission for Europe Business 22 April 20:25
World community must know about Armenian atrocities in Azerbaijan – French lawyer Politics 22 April 20:19
PM Modi announces India-US partnership on climate, clean energy Other News 22 April 19:58
Azerbaijan Airlines to start operating special flights to London Economy 22 April 19:46
Building of Azerbaijan’s Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex to look like crater from above Politics 22 April 19:19
Strengthening confidence-building measures in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations most important - Russian MFA Politics 22 April 19:17
Georgia publishes budget performance report of 1Q2021 Finance 22 April 19:08
French lawyers arrive in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, shelled by Armenia during war (PHOTO) Politics 22 April 18:59
EIB financing helped to launch 60 satellites into space in 2020 ICT 22 April 18:14
EIB likely to support dev’t of renewable energy sphere in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 22 April 18:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 22 Society 22 April 18:12
Azerbaijan confirms 2,047 more COVID-19 cases, 2,610 recoveries Society 22 April 18:00
Baku entitled to demand compensation from Armenia – Russian political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 April 17:58
IATA revises 2021 forecasts of world airlines losses Transport 22 April 17:56
Azerbaijan to open tourism bureau in Israel Business 22 April 17:50
Belarus to supply components for Azerbaijan to assemble tractors in 2021 Transport 22 April 17:47
Several more Russian airlines allowed to operate flights to Baku Transport 22 April 17:45
EIB exploring new project ideas to support digitalization across Eastern Partnership ICT 22 April 17:44
SOCAR won't participate in sales of Antipinski Refinery’s property Oil&Gas 22 April 17:43
NCOC talks Marine Access Channels Project plans at Kazakh Kashagan field Oil&Gas 22 April 17:43
Azerbaijan's Aghdam in complete ruins - French lawyer Politics 22 April 17:42
All news