US lawmakers expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in India, appeal for help

Several US lawmakers have expressed concern over the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in India and have urged the Biden administration to provide all necessary help to the country. We have the resources to help, and other people need it; that makes it our moral obligation to do so, Democratic Senator Edward Markey said in a tweet.

India is reporting the world’s highest ever single-day coronavirus cases, he added. Earth Day is about the health of the planet and everyone and everything on it. The US has more than enough vaccines for every American, but we are denying countries like India desperately needed support, Markey said.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was concerned about the situation in India. Sending my thoughts and support to our friends in India fighting this terrible second wave of the COVID19 pandemic, he said Congresswoman Haley Stevens said that her thoughts are with the people of India during this devastating COVID-19 surge.

I am praying for the families experiencing unbelievable suffering right now and am urging coordination among the international community to help where possible to stop this horrific outbreak, Stevens said. Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna, while sharing a tweet from eminent public health expert Ashish K Jha, said, India is in the throes of a horrendous COVID surge. Horrendous. They are struggling to get more people vaccinated.