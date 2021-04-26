Burj Khalifa lights up to show UAE's support for India during COVID-19 crisis

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed his confidence in India’s ability to overcome the challenge of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

He reiterated the UAE’s full support for and solidarity with India.

This came in a phone call made by Sheikh Abdullah on Sunday with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Sheikh Abdullah said the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with India.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE’s keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India.

Sheikh Abdullah extended sincere condolences to Dr. Jaishankar over the victims of the pandemic, expressing his wishes for health and wellness to the people of India.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the longstanding relations between the UAE and India and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

He also stressed that global action is fundamental in overcoming the fallout of the pandemic.