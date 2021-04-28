US Defense Production Act does not mean 'export ban', clarifies White House

After facing a barrage of criticism for denying essential COVID supplies to India, the United States on Tuesday defended the Defense Production Act (DFA), a US policy under which the supplies were reportedly withheld.

Tim Manning, the White House COVID-19 Supply Coordinator, in a series of tweets explained how the US diverted its pending orders of vaccine filters to India's vaccine manufacturing effort.

Defense Production Act does not mean an "export ban", said the White House official adding that it requires US companies to prioritize their government contracts ahead of other orders.

"To make vaccine here in the US we have used the DPA to ensure we have access to all needed supplies with many US companies. DPA in these cases just means U.S. companies must prioritize their government contracts ahead of other orders. It doesn't mean an export ban," Manning tweeted.

"Now here's what we did yesterday: we diverted our pending orders of vaccine filters to India's vaccine manufacturing effort. This will help India make more vaccine. And it's only one effort among many to help their COVID19 response (e.g. therapeutics, PPE, and oxygen)," he added.