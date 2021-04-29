Russia To Deliver 'Emergency' Virus Aid To India

Russia will deliver emergency aid to coronavirus-hit India, President Vladimir Putin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

India has become the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, recording 360,000 new infections -- a world record -- and more than 3,000 deaths on Wednesday.

"Vladimir Putin expressed words of support to Narendra Modi in this difficult period in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection and informed him about the decision to provide India with emergency humanitarian aid," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It added that the Russian deliveries will include "20 units of equipment for the production of oxygen, 75 artificial lung ventilation devices, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packages of medicines".

The Kremlin said Modi "warmly thanked the President of Russia for the assistance provided, which is largely of a high-tech nature and is in great demand in the country".