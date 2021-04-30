Brazil's COVID-19 deaths pass 400,000

Brazil reported 3,001 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 401,186, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that tests detected 69,389 new COVID-19 cases, taking its nationwide tally to 14,590,678.

April has been the month with the most deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Latin American nation.

Sao Paulo, home to 46 million inhabitants, is the country's hardest-hit state, with 95,532 deaths and 2,888,158 infections.

Since the beginning of this year, Brazil has been facing a new wave of the virus, which has resulted in the collapse of a large part of its healthcare system.