Number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 150 million

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

Trend:

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide exceeded 150 million on Friday, according the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data from international organizations, federal and local authorities, Trend reports.

The US-based research university reports that at present, the global number of people infected with the novel coronavirus stands at 150,102,206, while the death toll has reached 3,161,637. Over 87 million patients have already recovered from the disease.

The United States is the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases (32,283,801), followed by India (18,376,524) and Brazil (14,590,678).