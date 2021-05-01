6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck off Japan's northeastern Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The temblor occurred at 10:27 a.m. local time (0127 GMT) at the depth of 60 km, with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.1 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east.
The quake logged upper 5 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
Latest
Turkey willing to manufacture defense products jointly with Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Industry Committee