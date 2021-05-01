Hospital fire kills 18 COVID-19 patients in India's Gujarat

At least 18 COVID-19 patients were killed early Saturday in a devastating fire inside a four-storeyed welfare hospital in India's western state of Gujarat, officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire broke out inside the hospital in Bharuch district, about 212 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

"Twelve patients in the COVID-19 ward died due to the fire and resultant smoke. However, it is not clear if the remaining six also died in the hospital or while being shifted to other hospitals," local media quoted a police official as having said.

According to officials, there were around 50 other patients in the hospital and were shifted safely to another hospital.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Officials said firefighters and fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the blaze.