Boeing Announces $10 Million Aid For India's Fight Against Covid

Boeing on Friday announced a USD10 million emergency assistance package to support India's COVID-19 response.

The assistance from Boeing will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency health care for communities and families battling COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time. Boeing is a global citizen, and in India we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases," said Dave Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing.

Boeing said it will partner with local and international relief organisations to deploy the USD10 million to the areas of greatest need in consultation with medical, government and public health experts.