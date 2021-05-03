Boeing Announces $10 Million Aid For India's Fight Against Covid

Other News 3 May 2021 11:55 (UTC+04:00)
Boeing Announces $10 Million Aid For India's Fight Against Covid

Boeing on Friday announced a USD10 million emergency assistance package to support India's COVID-19 response.

The assistance from Boeing will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency health care for communities and families battling COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time. Boeing is a global citizen, and in India we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases," said Dave Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing.

Boeing said it will partner with local and international relief organisations to deploy the USD10 million to the areas of greatest need in consultation with medical, government and public health experts.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani president receives credentials from newly appointed Turkish ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president receives credentials from newly appointed Turkish ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president receives credentials of newly appointed Serbian ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president receives credentials of newly appointed Serbian ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MFA extends congratulations to rector of ADA University (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani MFA extends congratulations to rector of ADA University (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 cement production increases Uzbekistan 13:05
Vice-president of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation visits Gizilaghaj National Park (PHOTO) Society 13:04
Chrome continues to be most popular browser in Azerbaijan ICT 12:35
Uzbekistan Airways cancels number of flights to Turkey Uzbekistan 12:33
Turkmenistan,Tajikistan ready to co-op in field of cargo transportation Transport 12:32
Turkish Airlines eyes to resume flights on Istanbul-Ganja-Nakhchivan route Transport 12:30
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from State Customs Committee exceed forecast Transport 12:29
Uzbek investment company eyes privatizing Fergana oil refinery through open bidding Uzbekistan 12:27
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL A.S. reduces sales in Turkey’s domestic market Oil&Gas 12:26
Iran intends to increase transit within North-South Corridor Transport 12:25
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ names value of foreign currency sold at auctions in Apr. 2021 Oil&Gas 12:23
Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for COVID-19 vaccine US 12:23
Turkmenistan's data of its commodity, raw materials exchange for Apr. 26 through May 2 Business 12:18
Exports in Iran's mining sector down Business 12:05
EAM S Jaishankar on four-day visit to London for G7 Foreign Ministers' meet Other News 12:04
High-capacity French oxygen generators to arrive in India amid Covid crisis Other News 12:03
Azerbaijan talks two large-scale projects for revival of Karabakh Economy 12:03
Boeing Announces $10 Million Aid For India's Fight Against Covid Other News 11:55
Azerbaijan's Azergold founds another subsidiary Business 11:54
Volume of Turkmen oil transit through Russia from Jan. through Apr. 2021 revealed Oil&Gas 11:52
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. increases jet fuel exports Oil&Gas 11:43
Georgia reports 509 coronavirus cases for May 3 Georgia 11:43
Azerbaijan releases footage from Jabrayil's Ashaghy Sirik village (VIDEO) Society 11:43
Azerbaijani president receives credentials from newly appointed Turkish ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:42
Azerbaijani president receives credentials of newly appointed Serbian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:40
Most popular search engine in Azerbaijan for Apr. 2021 disclosed ICT 11:35
Azerbaijan's non-oil sector to expand in 2022-2024 Business 11:27
Uzbekistan notes high inflation rate Uzbekistan 11:25
Uzbek commodity exchange reveals number of transactions for 3M2021 Uzbekistan 11:23
Turkmenistan approves co-op plan with international organizations Business 11:21
Georgia's rank in 2021 Global Services Location Index revealed Business 11:19
Iran eyes to use debts paid by Iraq for purchasing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Politics 11:02
Android retains popularity in Azerbaijani OS market ICT 11:01
Azerbaijan names most popular mobile devices in local market for Apr. 2021 ICT 11:01
Number of ships docking at Iran’s Khorramshahr port announced Transport 11:01
Iran plans to export technical services through its knowledge-based companies Business 10:52
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate Business 10:47
YouTube becomes most popular social network in Azerbaijan ICT 10:45
Iranian currency rates for May 3 Finance 10:37
Uzbekistan sends humanitarian aid to India to combat COVID-19 Uzbekistan 10:32
Eni achieves over 75M euros of net gains from exploration, production Oil&Gas 10:29
Eni triples energy production from renewables Oil&Gas 10:19
Eni’s petrochemical product sales up by over 30% Oil&Gas 10:16
Uzbekistan eyes establishing partnership with female business community in Singapore Business 10:11
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:11
BP to be engaged in large green hydrogen project in Spain Oil&Gas 10:04
Chamber of Commerce talks Iran-Tajikistan trade, banking issues Business 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 3 Finance 10:02
Turkey sees heavy decline in inflow of Georgian citizens in 1Q2021 Turkey 10:02
Online share of retail sales jumps to 19% amid lockdowns - UN US 09:47
Turkey unveils number of received ships at Botas port in 1Q2021 Turkey 09:44
Uzbekistan, OPEC talk prospects for co-op in financing joint projects Finance 09:41
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 3 Uzbekistan 09:40
Azerbaijan to use UK's Vaxzevria vaccine against COVID-19 Society 09:37
BOTAS reveals ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal in 4 months Oil&Gas 09:33
Intel to invest $600 mln to expand chip, Mobileye R&D in Israel US 09:32
Georgian Qvevrula company to build enterprise for production of earthenware pitchers Business 09:23
Australia state reports zero cases, lockdown fears ease Other News 09:21
Iran's MFA talks setting up provincial offices across country Business 09:20
India's COVID-19 case total nears 20 million Other News 09:19
Iran imports COVID-19 vaccine despite financial problems Society 09:15
Situation in Batken is calm, no incidents recorded at night Kyrgyzstan 08:53
Public transport halts operations in Georgia due to coronavirus spread - authorities Georgia 08:27
Iran, Belarus poised to strengthen provincial coop. Iran 08:20
Dostlug field contributes to Canada's interest in Turkmenistan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 07:40
Brazil reports 1,202 more deaths from COVID-19 Other News 07:30
Turkey to lift PCR test requirement for passengers from 16 countries, regions Turkey 06:20
Iraq reports 4,564 new COVID-19 cases, 1,074,930 in total Arab World 05:18
5.7-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia Other News 04:17
2 rockets target Baghdad airport area: Iraqi military Arab World 03:13
Two dead, 23 transported to hospitals after vessel overturns off U.S. San Diego coast US 02:15
Over 808,000 coronavirus cases registered globally over one day, says WHO World 01:32
Qatar reports 646 new COVID-19 cases, 206,948 in total Arab World 00:56
Iran negotiating for cross border cultivation with Afghanistan Business 00:25
Iran keeps bans to tourism tours to Turkey amid COVID-19 concerns Business 00:22
Iran's Sanabad company reveals info on saved funds due to local workforce Business 00:18
Water facilities to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 00:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 00:15
Investments made in Iran's Aras Free Trade Industrial Zone Finance 00:12
IRICA discloses number of countries trading with Iran Business 00:11
Iran to begin general people vaccination in October Iran 2 May 23:54
NCDC Head: Rate of face mask wearing increased up to 80 per cent Georgia 2 May 23:22
Association of World Turkic Businessmen established in Turkey Turkey 2 May 23:05
Hamilton wins F1 Portuguese GP World 2 May 22:58
UK records another 1,671 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths Europe 2 May 21:51
State Department refutes reports on US-Iran prisoner swap agreement US 2 May 21:25
Turkey’s export of furniture and timber to Turkmenistan down Turkey 2 May 20:53
Uzbekistan’s Statistics Committee announces inflation rate for April Uzbekistan 2 May 20:51
Iran exports non-oil goods to 143 countries: IRICA Business 2 May 20:47
Hamilton wins F1 Portuguese GP Other News 2 May 20:45
Georgian NCDC to submit Covid-passport concept to Health Ministry Georgia 2 May 20:32
Leyla Aliyeva congratulates Christian community of Azerbaijan on Easter (PHOTO) Society 2 May 20:04
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 2 Society 2 May 19:48
Azerbaijan confirms 1,058 more COVID-19 cases, 2,125 recoveries Society 2 May 19:44
Russia’s oil export down 17.2% in Jan-April to 71.6 mln tonnes Russia 2 May 19:23
US to unfreeze $7 bln worth of Iranian assets within deal with Tehran US 2 May 18:47
Iran's Roads, Urban Development Ministry unveils number of railway lines to be launched Transport 2 May 18:26
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 3 Oil&Gas 2 May 18:23
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 2 Society 2 May 18:23
Pandemic may ease in Turkey by November, official says Turkey 2 May 18:23
All news