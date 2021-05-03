High-capacity French oxygen generators to arrive in India amid Covid crisis

France is deploying a massive solidarity mission to support India at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron. The mission will not only provide immediate medical relief but also make eight hospitals in India autonomous for more than a decade.

In the first phase of the mission, a special cargo flight will land in Delhi on the morning of May 2 to deliver 28 tonnes of medical equipment worth more than Rs 17 crore.

This delivery includes eight world-class, high capacity oxygen generator plants manufactured by the French company Novair. These plants produce medical oxygen from ambient air to supply a hospital's oxygen system and/or fill cylinders.

In a tweet on Saturday, France's Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said, "#FranceStandsWithIndia, just as India has always stood by France."