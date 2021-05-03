UK to send 1,000 more ventilators ahead of Modi-Johnson virtual talks on Tuesday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to agree a "huge range" of commitments to deepen cooperation between the two countries, including on combating the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street said on Sunday.

The government confirmed the talks schedule as it said that 1,000 more ventilators will be sent from the UK's surplus supply to Indian hospitals to help the most severe COVID cases, in addition to 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and three oxygen generation units the UK announced as part of the assistance package last week.

"On Tuesday the Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Modi to agree a huge range of commitments to deepen cooperation between the UK and India, including on fighting the coronavirus pandemic," Downing Street said.

"During his call with Prime Minister Modi, the Prime Minister will emphasise the importance of working with India to promote our shared values," it added.