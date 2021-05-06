India, UK deepen work to combat climate change by 2030

Other News 6 May 2021 11:09 (UTC+04:00)
India, UK deepen work to combat climate change by 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson signed off on a new shared roadmap during their virtual meeting that included measures to help limit global temperature rises and support the communities most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

India and UK agreed on a joint roadmap including plans to combat climate change by 2030. It includes new collaboration on clean energy transition and protecting forests, and joint leadership to develop resilient infrastructure in climate vulnerable countries.

The roadmap will support global efforts to limit global temperature rises and achieve an ambitious outcome at COP26.

According to the British High Commission, both leaders reaffirmed their personal commitment to work together for an ambitious outcome at the COP26 climate summit in November and sustained action beyond.

The roadmap sets out an ambitious agenda for UK-India collaboration on fighting climate change, including a new partnership on clean energy transition, which will drive progress on development of renewables like offshore wind, improved energy efficiency and storage, and advances in electric mobility. Both countries also committed to collaborating on green hydrogen.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Economy Minister: Georgia to be first in region to have safe tourist industry
Economy Minister: Georgia to be first in region to have safe tourist industry
Georgia sees increase in imports of buckwheat in 1Q2021
Georgia sees increase in imports of buckwheat in 1Q2021
Azerbaijani, Georgian peoples live in peace and friendship - PM
Azerbaijani, Georgian peoples live in peace and friendship - PM
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UK, India agree on partnership to boost work visas for Indian nationals, enhance migration cooperation Other News 11:17
3 US Senators Urge Biden Administration To Accelerate COVID-19 Assistance To India Other News 11:15
OPEC+ set to further wind down its cuts over H2 2021 Oil&Gas 11:14
India, UK deepen work to combat climate change by 2030 Other News 11:09
Kazakhstan to increase annual online auctions for subsoil use Oil&Gas 10:46
New variety of cotton bred in Turkmenistan Business 10:45
Analyst talks OSCE MG's actions, following agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia Politics 10:44
Iranian currency rates for May 6 Finance 10:38
Kazakhstan's NCOC launches project to reduce impact on environment Kazakhstan 10:32
Alarm for Big Oil: Remaining reserves can be lost in 15 years Oil&Gas 10:32
Carbon capture doesn’t suit many smaller operators due to additional cost Oil&Gas 10:24
Uzbekistan, Latvia expanding partnership in international road transport Transport 10:09
Media reps to get acquainted with construction of road to Azerbaijan's Shusha Politics 10:05
Analysts not excluding possible meeting between Russian, US presidents in Azerbaijan Politics 09:56
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 6 Uzbekistan 09:52
Support package for Iran's capital market could positively affect demands - IMIDRO Business 09:44
Kaltura files again for Nasdaq IPO Israel 09:43
First batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives in Guatemala Russia 09:39
Oil prices rise as U.S. crude oil inventory draws down Oil&Gas 09:33
Bank of England to say UK recovery is accelerating Europe 09:30
Reintegration of Karabakh into Azerbaijan's economy to positively impact non-oil GDP Business 09:17
Chair of Azerbaijani parliament meets Georgian PM (PHOTO) Politics 09:09
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases declined significantly: Health Minister Turkey 09:03
IAEA delegation to visit Iran: report Iran 08:58
Economy Minister: Georgia to be first in region to have safe tourist industry Georgia 08:30
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Batken Kyrgyzstan 08:05
Kazakhstan taking measures to boost drinking water reserves Business 08:01
SpaceX’s Starship prototype lands successfully during trials in Texas World 07:38
WHO, Germany launch new global hub for pandemic, epidemic intelligence World 06:44
38 illegal immigrants rescued off SE Tunisia Other News 05:47
5.1-magnitude quake hits Southwest Indian Ridge World 04:50
Israel reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 838,761 in total Israel 03:28
WHO records over 721,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide World 02:13
EU medicine regulator starts rolling review of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Europe 01:23
Qatar reports 645 new COVID-19 cases, 208,877 in total Arab World 00:36
Central Bank of Iran shares data on impact of oil exports on economic performance Business 00:01
UK records another 2,144 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths Europe 5 May 23:47
Turkish president, German chancellor discuss bilateral ties, regional issues Turkey 5 May 23:44
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs welcome release of Armenian detainees Politics 5 May 23:08
Ombudsman prepares report on hate crimes, hostile approach towards Azerbaijanis Politics 5 May 23:05
Egypt will bring a royal mummy to Expo 2020 in Dubai World 5 May 23:00
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 vegetable production revealed Uzbekistan 5 May 22:18
Uzbekistan notes threefold increase in balance of mortgage loans repayment Uzbekistan 5 May 22:15
Georgia sees increase in imports of buckwheat in 1Q2021 Business 5 May 22:15
Review of regulations to improve Iran home appliances production - official Business 5 May 22:14
President Sadyr Zhaparov signs decree on Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 5 May 22:00
Austria interested in participating in projects in Turkmenistan Business 5 May 21:19
Azerbaijani, Georgian peoples live in peace and friendship - PM Politics 5 May 20:56
Azerbaijan approves renewed make-up of joint commissions with several countries Politics 5 May 20:49
Azerbaijan to hold webinar on "New Opportunities for Startup" Economy 5 May 20:33
Azerbaijan discloses data on construction work carried out by private enterprises in Baku Business 5 May 19:44
Russian, Turkish presidents discuss issues related to Karabakh Politics 5 May 18:59
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 5 May 18:49
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds on auction Finance 5 May 18:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 8 Oil&Gas 5 May 18:30
Azerbaijan has very responsible approach to ensuring cybersecurity - Kaspersky Lab ICT 5 May 18:26
Georgian organic farm begins production of sunflower oil Business 5 May 18:13
Iran approves projects on establishment of trade zones Business 5 May 18:12
Azerbaijani minister names amount of government spending to restore Karabakh in 2021 Economy 5 May 18:09
Canada reveals volume of bilateral trade with Georgia Business 5 May 17:59
Georgian Minister of Agriculture talks success of German businesses Business 5 May 17:58
Hungarian airline Wizz Air to resume flights from Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport Transport 5 May 17:54
European Parliament acting unfairly by calling Armenian terrorists "POWs" - MP Politics 5 May 17:52
Eurostat names amount of petroleum oils imports by EU countries from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 5 May 17:48
Activities of trade markets between Iran, Pakistan to contribute to trade –Deputy Minister Business 5 May 17:48
Kazakhstan investing in Georgian ports, specifically in Batumi oil terminal Transport 5 May 17:40
Georgia expects increase in low-cost airlines during summer season Transport 5 May 17:31
Georgia NCC and NATO-EU Information Center to implement joint projects Business 5 May 17:30
Iraq commits to return Iran's debts Politics 5 May 17:29
US welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of three Armenian detainees Politics 5 May 17:24
Iran's TEDPIX index sees gains Business 5 May 17:19
Volume of raw silk cocoon to be produced in Iran revealed Business 5 May 17:18
Shameful monument to fascist Nzhdeh in Karabakh must be demolished - Russian media outlet Armenia 5 May 17:18
Shekel weakens after Yellen rate remarks Israel 5 May 17:09
Flydubai expands network to over 80 destinations, resumes flights to Russia and Iran Arab World 5 May 17:07
Azerbaijan wraps up investigation on Lebanese mercenary who fought in Karabakh on Armenian side Azerbaijan 5 May 17:04
Blue Origin to begin space tourism ticket sales Wednesday US 5 May 16:59
Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine leads among Uzbekistan’s taxpayers Uzbekistan 5 May 16:51
Meeting between Azerbaijani, Georgian foreign ministers being held Politics 5 May 16:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 5 Society 5 May 16:42
Relations between peoples of Azerbaijan, Georgia based on long history - President Aliyev Politics 5 May 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,080 more COVID-19 cases, 2,074 recoveries Society 5 May 16:39
Georgian, Azerbaijani people are interlinked, interdependent on each other - Georgian PM Politics 5 May 16:35
UAE to launch flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Transport 5 May 16:33
Austrian chancellor urges European drug regulator to fast-track Sputnik V’s registration Europe 5 May 16:29
Azerbaijan continues to be one of biggest investors in Georgia’s economy - President Aliyev Politics 5 May 16:26
Georgia's prime minister visits grave of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 5 May 16:26
Azerbaijani IT company to locally launch smartphone app for accepting non-cash payments Economy 5 May 16:18
Iran's NISOC ready to increase oil extraction Oil&Gas 5 May 16:17
Silk production campaign underway in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Business 5 May 16:16
Azerbaijan's PulPal payment system to add cryptocurrency wallet Economy 5 May 16:16
Geostat unveils statistics on Georgia's oil imports Oil&Gas 5 May 16:04
Azerbaijan reveals funds to be allocated for student tuition Society 5 May 16:03
Uzbekistan, S. Korea preparing for buyout of state share of mining and processing JV Uzbekistan 5 May 15:52
Uzbekistan’s textile export to grow in 2021 - German expert Uzbekistan 5 May 15:52
IMF predicts higher oil prices and better COVID-19 response for Iran by second half of 2021 Business 5 May 15:51
Georgian parliament adopts new law regarding National Bank of Georgia Business 5 May 15:47
Georgia to face double-digit inflation if lari continues to plunge in value - TBC-Bank Business 5 May 15:29
Turkey reveals 4M2021 data on chemicals exports Turkey 5 May 15:18
Germany, France, Spain reach general agreement over fighter jet Europe 5 May 15:13
All news