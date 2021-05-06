India, UK deepen work to combat climate change by 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson signed off on a new shared roadmap during their virtual meeting that included measures to help limit global temperature rises and support the communities most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

India and UK agreed on a joint roadmap including plans to combat climate change by 2030. It includes new collaboration on clean energy transition and protecting forests, and joint leadership to develop resilient infrastructure in climate vulnerable countries.

The roadmap will support global efforts to limit global temperature rises and achieve an ambitious outcome at COP26.

According to the British High Commission, both leaders reaffirmed their personal commitment to work together for an ambitious outcome at the COP26 climate summit in November and sustained action beyond.

The roadmap sets out an ambitious agenda for UK-India collaboration on fighting climate change, including a new partnership on clean energy transition, which will drive progress on development of renewables like offshore wind, improved energy efficiency and storage, and advances in electric mobility. Both countries also committed to collaborating on green hydrogen.