"Will Take Forward The 2030 Roadmap": Indian Foreign Minister Tells UK PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday assured British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will take forward the 2030 Roadmap.

"Very good of PM Boris Johnson to reach out between the G7 sessions. Assured him that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and I will take forward the 2030 Roadmap. Committed to delivering on the Modi-Johnson vision of our ties," the minister said in a tweet.

The first in-person gathering of G7 foreign and development ministers in over two years is taking place in London from Monday to Wednesday.

South Korea, Australia, India, South Africa and Brunei, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), have been invited as guests.

G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US with the European Union present as an observer.

G7 UK said in a tweet that Mr Johnson joined Dominic Raab and fellow G7 Foreign and Development Ministers and guests at today's Foreign Ministerial Meeting in London. "The PM will welcome leaders to the UK in June," it said.