Nepal Inaugurates Hydro Power Plant Rebuilt With Indian Assistance

The newly rehabilitated small hydro power plant at Chandannath Municipality in Nepal's Jumla district was virtually inaugurated on Wednesday, said the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.

The small hydro power plant was built with Indian financial assistance of Nepali ₹ 26.39 million.

"Newly rehabilitated Small Hydro Power Plant at Chandannath Municipality in Jumla District, built with Government of India's financial assistance of NRs 26.39 million, was virtually inaugurated by Karun Bansal, First Secretary (DP&R) of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu; District Coordination Committee, Jumla and Nepal Electricity Authority, Jumla," the release from the Indian Embassy stated.

The Small Hydro Power Power Plant at Chandannath Municipality in Jumla District was built in 1983 by Nepal Electricity Authority with power production capacity of 200 KW. The Power Plant was damaged due to natural calamity.

"At the request of user committee, local people & DCC, Jumla, the Government of India extended financial support for the rehabilitation of Small Hydro Power Plant in Jumla District," the release stated.

The Government of India grant, under ''Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation'', was utilized for construction of Reservoir Tank and Rehabilitation of Small Hydro Power Plant. The Power Plant would benefit approximately 20,000 people of Chandannath Municipality in Jumla District.