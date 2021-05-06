India’s Reliance gets US$ 13mn immunoglobin contract

The government has decided to award US$ 13.1 million contract to India’s Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Life Science (Pvt.) Ltd to supply 112,500 vials of human immunoglobin (BP 5 — 6 grams) based on recommendation of the Cabinet-appointed Standing Committee on Procurement.

On Monday, the Health Minister sought approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to award the said contract to Reliance Life Science after the Standing Committee concluded the evaluations.

The government called for international competitive bids for the procurement of immunoglobin that is used for the treatment of patients with immunity deficiencies.

Reliance Life Sciences is a diverse and integrated biotechnology initiative of Ambani ‘s Reliance Group of companies, which is considered to be India’s largest private sector enterprise.