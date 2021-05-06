Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home

The speaker of parliament in Maldives, former President Mohamed Nasheed, was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, police said in a statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"Following an explosion... Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital," the statement said.

A spokesman for Nasheed's governing Maldivian Democratic Party told Reuters he had suffered shrapnel injuries in the attack, adding that his condition was stable.

President Ibu Solih said an investigation into the explosion was under way.

Images from state TV channel PSM showed security services securing the scene of the incident in the capital Male. A foreign tourist was also injured, the channel reported.

Nasheed, who became Maldives' first democratically-elected president in 2008, has remained an influential figure since leaving office in 2012. He is president of the governing party and, after a period in exile, has served as parliament speaker since 2019.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the blast, the archipelago has been known in the past for political unrest and Islamist militant violence.

In 2015, former president Abdulla Yameen escaped unharmed after an explosion on his speedboat, while a 2007 blast blamed on Islamist militants targeted foreign tourists and injured 12 people.