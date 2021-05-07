India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 414,188
India on Friday reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 414,188, while deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 3,915, according to health ministry data, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
India's total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million, while its total fatalities have reached 234,083. The South Asian nation has added 1.57 million cases and just over 15,100 deaths this week alone.
