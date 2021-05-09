China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs seven a day earlier

Other News 9 May 2021 06:36 (UTC+04:00)
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs seven a day earlier

China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on May 8, up from seven a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 10 from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,758, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Attack on Syrian government forces repelled in Idlib, at least ten militants killed
Attack on Syrian government forces repelled in Idlib, at least ten militants killed
Iraq decides to quarantine evacuees from India for 14 days as total cases hit 1,108,558
Iraq decides to quarantine evacuees from India for 14 days as total cases hit 1,108,558
United Arab Bank turns around with Dh10.2 million net profit
United Arab Bank turns around with Dh10.2 million net profit
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey reports 18,052 new COVID-19 cases, 5,016,141 in total Turkey 07:41
“Covo-Pasteur”, “Barakat” vaccine to hit market soon: Rouhani Iran 07:39
Daily COVID-19 case count at 2,350 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:32
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs seven a day earlier Other News 06:36
Chile reports third consecutive day of over 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases Other News 05:31
UN remembers the dead of WWII World 04:37
2 people, including child, shot in NYC Times Square US 03:40
Attack on Syrian government forces repelled in Idlib, at least ten militants killed Arab World 02:19
WHO records over 817,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide World 01:51
Iraq decides to quarantine evacuees from India for 14 days as total cases hit 1,108,558 Arab World 01:12
UK records another 2,047 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths Europe 00:25
Azerbaijan marks Day of Victory in Great Patriotic War Politics 00:01
Iranian trucks do not transport goods to Karabakh - Iranian embassy Politics 8 May 23:34
NCDC: Georgia to receive extra half a million Sinopharm vaccine doses in June Georgia 8 May 23:28
Iran may extend cooperation on inspections with IAEA Iran 8 May 22:27
Consumers must protect IoT devices - Fortinet ICT 8 May 21:39
Azerbaijan’s Baku city has beautiful National Gymnastics Arena – Russian gymnast Society 8 May 21:38
Baku holds awarding ceremony of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO) Society 8 May 21:24
Azerbaijani team reaches finals in group exercises as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO) Society 8 May 21:23
WB plans to issue loan to finance another road project in Azerbaijan Finance 8 May 20:53
Any attempt to glorify fascism is disgusting - Russian expert Politics 8 May 20:39
Group team competitions underway in Baku as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO) Society 8 May 20:08
Azerbaijani ADA University sсreens film timed to Day of Victory in WWII (PHOTO) Politics 8 May 19:19
Azerbaijan names finalists in exercise with clubs as part of gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 8 May 19:09
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals in exercise with ribbon as part of World Cup in Baku Society 8 May 19:03
Iran providing much needed mechanization for farmers in Qazvin Province Business 8 May 18:54
Germany’s import of steel from Turkey up Turkey 8 May 18:48
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of new school in Shusha Politics 8 May 18:40
Funds allocated for construction, repairs of educational institutions in Baku Politics 8 May 18:39
Uzbekistan interested in co-op with French pharmaceutical company Uzbekistan 8 May 18:34
Funds allocated for creation of heat supply system in Azerbaijan’s Shusha Politics 8 May 18:13
France’s import of steel from Turkey up Turkey 8 May 18:11
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 9 Oil&Gas 8 May 18:03
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds on auction Finance 8 May 18:01
Cotton spinning factory of Turkmenistan’s Lebap region names production data Business 8 May 17:57
Chevron should remain cautious in further increasing oil & gas production Oil&Gas 8 May 17:52
Azerbaijan to continue online lessons in 10th-11th grades, minister says Society 8 May 17:52
Foreign shipping lines expected to return to Iran Business 8 May 17:49
Austria increases import of steel from Turkey Turkey 8 May 17:36
Fars Province to be connected to north-east and south-east of Iran via railway line Transport 8 May 17:36
1Q2021 value of operations via interbank national settlements system in Azerbaijan down Finance 8 May 17:34
United Arab Bank turns around with Dh10.2 million net profit Arab World 8 May 17:33
Azerbaijan's MoD shares video about Shusha - cultural capital of Azerbaijan Politics 8 May 17:33
New jobs created in Iran's Ardabil Province Business 8 May 17:32
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for overhaul of gas turbine engines Tenders 8 May 17:28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 8 May 17:25
World Cup in Baku became one of my favorite competitions - Azerbaijani gymnast (PHOTO) Society 8 May 17:19
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of controller Tenders 8 May 17:13
Value of Iran's import of Turkish steel in 4M2021 grows Turkey 8 May 17:05
Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains below 1 Russia 8 May 17:02
Azerbaijan sets up new military units in liberated lands (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 8 May 17:01
Kazakhstan increases exports to UAE Business 8 May 16:59
Best moments of second day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 8 May 16:58
Kazakh gymnast shares impressions of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup taking place in Baku Society 8 May 16:57
Cult of personality of Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia can be compared with that of Hitler in Nazi Germany – Russian analyst Politics 8 May 16:53
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 8 Society 8 May 16:48
EU sceptical on vaccine waiver, but ready to discuss proposal Europe 8 May 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 649 more COVID-19 cases, 1,720 recoveries Society 8 May 16:41
Iran declares details of exports from Ardabil Province Business 8 May 16:31
Uzbekistan projects volume of direct foreign investments for 2021 Uzbekistan 8 May 16:27
Exports via Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province up Business 8 May 16:23
Turkey's 4M2021 export of steel to Georgia surges in value Turkey 8 May 16:23
China boosts import of Azerbaijani products y-o-y Business 8 May 16:18
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils data on foreign exchange transactions over March 2021 Finance 8 May 16:17
Azerbaijani Ro-Pax type ferry reaches Kazakh port of Kuryk (PHOTO) Transport 8 May 16:15
G-7 countries back Taiwan's observer status in World Health Assembly Other News 8 May 16:12
Lack of minefield maps delays mine clearance - Trend TV Azerbaijan 8 May 16:04
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 cars export revealed Transport 8 May 16:03
Results of Azerbaijani gymnasts’ performance in exercises with clubs, ribbons as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 8 May 16:02
Turkish Energy Ministry prolongs oil, gas exploration licenses for several companies Oil&Gas 8 May 15:51
Azerbaijani president displayed successful strategy on battlefield and in media - two tactics of Great Victory Politics 8 May 15:49
Turkmenistan sees active dev't of cotton industry Business 8 May 15:40
Latvia reveals main economic indicators of bilateral cooperation with Georgia Business 8 May 15:40
Iran discloses number of restored mines in South Khorasan Province Business 8 May 15:37
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685 Europe 8 May 15:31
Azerbaijan's CBC radio starts broadcasting in Karabakh ICT 8 May 15:19
Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province to increase trade with Turkmenistan Business 8 May 15:18
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 8 May 15:17
Iran to import Coronavirus vaccine - President Rouhani Business 8 May 15:15
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan implementing road and railroad construction projects Transport 8 May 15:04
Competitions in Baku always held at highest level - Slovenian gymnast Society 8 May 15:02
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry discloses events to be held on occasion of Victory Day - May 9 Society 8 May 15:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 8 May 14:58
Iran Khodro Diesel Company boots its production Business 8 May 14:30
Azerbaijan’s Baku city always warmly welcoming - Ukrainian gymnast Society 8 May 14:28
Uzbekistan's international reserves grow Uzbekistan 8 May 14:25
Sri Lanka approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use Other News 8 May 14:15
Turkmenistan signs decree on pardon for Qadr Night Turkmenistan 8 May 14:10
Uzbekistan Railways plans to resume railway communication with Russia and Kazakhstan Transport 8 May 14:07
Iran's IMIDRO begins study of public and comparative discovery in Albalaq mine Business 8 May 14:07
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy company names winner of tenders for maintenance of IT equipment Business 8 May 14:06
Number of Azerbaijani insurance companies entitled to operate within Green Card system increase Finance 8 May 14:05
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia company opens tender to attract services Tenders 8 May 14:04
Baku Stock Exchange unveils 4M2021 transactions on corporate securities Finance 8 May 14:03
Azerbaijan expanding cooperation with Czech Republic in nanotechnologies Business 8 May 14:02
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 8 Society 8 May 13:57
Uzbekistan suspends flights to Turkey and India Transport 8 May 13:30
Scientific conferences, organized by Baku Higher Oil School on occasion of 98th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are coming to an end (PHOTO) Society 8 May 13:15
Uzbek ministry extends tender for pumping and power equipment Tenders 8 May 12:58
Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistan’s PM hold talks as bilateral agreements, MoUs signed Arab World 8 May 12:58
All news