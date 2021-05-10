Stand Firmly With India In This Challenging Time: European Commission Chief

After the India-EU leaders' meeting on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with India and said that European Union (EU) stands with the country in the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was for us a very historical moment to make sure that EU stands firmly at the side of India in this challenging time and assure PM Modi of our solidarity and support with all that's needed at moment, from oxygen generators to medicines and ventilators," she said at a press briefing in the presence of European Council President Charles Michel and Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

"Seventeen EU members states have supported worth over 100 million euros of supply that has been brought to India and is being brought in the next days through the EU Civil Protection mechanism and further assistance will follow," she added.

She also said that about 25 per cent of European population has received first shot of the vaccine, "Of course, delivering vaccine doses is good but vaccination is even better. Close to 160 million Europeans now have already received the first shot of the vaccine, that's over 25 per cent of the EU population."